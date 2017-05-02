UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Mondelez International Inc, the world's second-largest confectionary company, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by its cost-saving programs and stronger sales in Latin America.
Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $630 million, or 41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $554 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 53 cents, topping analysts' average estimate of 50 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates maker said its net revenue fell to $6.41 billion from $6.46 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources