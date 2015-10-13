(Adds background, Mondelez response)
Oct 13 The Securities and Exchange Commission is
preparing to file civil charges against Oreo cookies maker
Mondelez International Inc in connection with a
long-running investigation of payments its Cadbury unit made in
India, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Mondelez is unlikely to face any criminal bribery charges
under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act because no evidence has
emerged connecting suspicious payments to the United States, the
Journal said, citing one of these people.
Prosecutors haven't ruled out other charges, the newspaper
quoted the person as saying. (on.wsj.com/1jw330I)
In a 2011 internal report, Mondelez concluded that Cadbury
had used a consultant to funnel bribes to Indian officials in
return for factory approvals and permits, which ultimately
allowed Cadbury to claim a tax exemption valued at more than $90
million, the Journal said, citing the report.
The company didn't disclose the findings to federal
authorities, but a whistleblower provided it to the SEC and the
U.S. Justice Department earlier this year, the Journal said,
citing people close to the probe.
The parties are in settlement talks, but any deal could
still fall apart, the Journal reported.
A Mondelez spokeswoman said the company was cooperating with
the U.S. government's investigation.
An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)