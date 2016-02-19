BRIEF-Rockwell provides update regarding three units with interim liquidation order
* Provides update regarding three subsidiaries with interim liquidation order issued by court in Kimberley, South Africa
Feb 19 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies, said it had received a "Wells" notice from the SEC in connection with an investigation related to a facility in India that the company acquired when it bought Cadbury.
The staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made a preliminary determination to recommend that the regulator file an enforcement action against the company for violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (1.usa.gov/20J6nEy) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Provides update regarding three subsidiaries with interim liquidation order issued by court in Kimberley, South Africa
April 17 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan and Chairman Stephen Sanger together bought nearly 100,000 shares of the company's stock as the bank tries to bounce back from a sales scandal that tarnished its once-spotless image as an industry leader.