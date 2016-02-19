(Adds details, background, share movement)

Feb 19 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies, said it had received a Wells notice from the SEC in connection with a long-running investigation related to a factory in India that the company acquired when it bought Cadbury.

The staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is recommending that the regulator file an enforcement action against the company for violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the company said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/20J6nEy)

The SEC declined to comment on the investigation.

Mondelez said it had received a subpoena from the SEC in 2011 in connection with the investigation under Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The subpoena requested information regarding dealings with Indian government agencies for approvals related to operations of the facility.

Mondelez said it intends to make a submission to the staff of the SEC in response to the notice.

A Wells notice usually gives the recipient one last chance to persuade regulators not to file a lawsuit.

The Wall Street Journal in October cited people familiar with the matter as saying that the probe, which began in 2011, was related to payments that Mondelez's Cadbury unit made in India.

In a 2011 internal report, Mondelez concluded that Cadbury had used a consultant to funnel bribes to Indian officials in return for factory approvals and permits, which ultimately allowed Cadbury to claim a tax exemption valued at more than $90 million, the Journal had said.

Mondelez is currently contesting show cause notices from the Indian Central Excise Authority, which is claiming at least $88 million in taxes and penalties related to Cadbury's India operations, the company said on Friday.

The company's shares were down slightly at $39.89 in afternoon trading on Friday.