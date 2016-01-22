Jan 22 Mondelez International Inc has
agreed to pay $750,000, improve its product sourcing and
testing, and hire a food quality auditor after failing to warn
California shoppers that its Nabisco Ginger Snaps contained
excessive levels of lead.
In announcing the settlement with the maker of Oreo and
Chips Ahoy cookies, California Attorney General Kamala Harris on
Friday said testing revealed that a serving of the ginger snaps
contained lead levels up to nine times the threshold requiring a
warning under California's Proposition 65.
She said that law, the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic
Enforcement Act of 1986, requires a warning to consumers if they
are exposed to 0.5 micrograms of lead per serving per day, and
that Mondelez was not providing any Proposition 65 warnings.
Harris said the lead sources in the ginger snaps were linked
to ginger and molasses, and that Mondelez has reformulated the
cookies. The probe began in 2013, and the $750,000 payment
includes civil penalties, legal fees and costs.
"Levels of lead found in Nabisco's Ginger Snap cookies posed
a serious public health threat, potentially impacting the brain
development of our children," Harris said in a statement.
"Parents need accurate information to make educated food choices
for their children."
A spokesman for Mondelez had no immediate comment. The
Deerfield, Illinois-based company's brands also include Cadbury,
Ritz and Triscuit.
The consent judgment outlining the settlement was filed on
Thursday in an Orange County state court, and awaits a judge's
approval, Harris said. A copy was not immediately available.
