By Lisa Baertlein and Martinne Geller
| BOCA RATON, Florida
BOCA RATON, Florida Feb 18 Mondelez
International Inc sought on Tuesday to convince
investors that it can increase profit margins in the coming
years despite volatile emerging markets, days after a second
activist investor disclosed a stake in the maker of Cadbury
chocolate and Oreo cookies.
Mondelez reported a string of disappointing quarterly
results since it was split from Kraft Foods Group in
October 2012. Investors have called on the company to slash
costs as the packaged food industry struggles to offset tepid
global demand, volatile emerging market economies and changing
consumer tastes.
"We've had lots of help over the last few months. The most
common feedback was the need to address the fact that our
margins were lower than peers," Mondelez Chairman and Chief
Executive Irene Rosenfeld said at the Consumer Analyst Group of
New York (CAGNY) conference in Boca Raton, Florida.
Rosenfeld told Reuters that Mondelez had met with more than
100 investors between October and December 2013. She said the
company has not spoken to Jana Partners, a hedge fund known to
push for corporate change, which revealed on Feb. 14 that it
held 4.6 million shares in the company.
Mondelez on Tuesday repeated its forecast for improving
operating margin to a range of 14 percent to 16 percent by 2016,
up from 12 percent last year.
Executives said supply chain improvement would be the main
driver of the company's margin improvement and that it had
already downsized, closed or sold 30 plants to date.
"We will close the gaps by 2016," Rosenfeld said of her
company's lagging margins.
To bolster that effort, she said, Mondelez has retained
Accenture, the consulting firm, to implement a zero-based
budgeting system, where business units need to justify all costs
each year.
Accenture has a reputation for creating some of the food and
beverage industry's most stringent cost-cutting plans, used by
companies owned by 3G, the Brazilian investment firm that bought
fast-food chain Burger King and ketchup maker Heinz.
Rosenfeld admitted that the changes will take work. "There's
no question it requires a maniacal focus from the top."
Mondelez in January added activist investor Nelson Peltz to
its board in a compromise agreement that ended his campaign to
have PepsiCo Inc acquire Mondelez. Analysts expected the
influential investor to separately lobby each company to improve
their results.