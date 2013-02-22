Feb 21 Mondelez Global LLC said it was recalling varieties of its belVita breakfast biscuits in the United States and Puerto Rico due to possible contamination with flexible metal mesh.

The company, a subsidiary of Mondelez International Inc on Thursday said the voluntary recall involves Apple Cinnamon and Chocolate varieties of the biscuits. Mondelez said in a statement that the recall was ordered after a third-party supplier notified it of mesh debris from a faulty screen at its facility.

The recalled products include 1.76 oz. packages of belVita chocolate breakfast biscuits, Retail UPC 0 44000 03192 3, stamped "Best When Used By 21 Jan 13 - 29 Sep 13," and 8.8 ounce packages of chocolate biscuits, Retail UPC 0 44000 03194 7, Best When Used By 21 Jan 13 - 29 Sep 13. They also include 14.08 oz. packages of chocolate breakfast biscuits, Retail UPC 0 44000 03163 3, Best When Used By 16 May 13 - 13 Sep 13.

Recalled apple cinnamon flavored biscuits include 1.76 oz. packages, Retail UPC 0 44000 02824 4, Best When Used By 8 Oct 12 - 2 Sep 13, and 8.8 oz. packages, Retail UPC 0 44000 02825 1, Best When Used By 8 Oct 12 - 2 Sep 13.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for additional information.