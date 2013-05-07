UPDATE 6-Oil edges up after Iraq urges extension of OPEC cuts
* Iraq said to be ready to join OPEC output cuts in second half of 2017
May 7 Mondelez International Inc reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday that were lower than a year earlier, before the company separated from Kraft Foods Group Inc.
The newly independent maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies said net income was $568 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $813 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $8.74 billion.
* Iraq said to be ready to join OPEC output cuts in second half of 2017
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* KKR will be investing nearly $1.4 billion in capital alongside investors through the firm's balance sheet and employee commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: