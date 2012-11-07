METALS-Copper firms on supply outages ahead of Trump speech
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
Nov 7 Mondelez International Inc : * CEO says it is taking longer to improve gum sales than expected * Exec says was slow to react to slowing gum sales in brazil * Exec says does not see huge cost increases next year * CEO says biscuits sales were hurt after it lowered its marketing * CEO says lost market share in Russia in coffee and chocolate as competitors
lowered prices * Exec says arbitration case with Starbucks Corp ended in August;
expects decision "some time"
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
Feb 27 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of defrauding shareholders in its Wal-Mart de Mexico unit by concealing its suspected bribery of public officials in Mexico.