June 3 Mondi Plc :

* Mondi Group to acquire the industrial bags and kraft paper business of Graphic Packaging International

* Deal for a total consideration of $105 million on a debt- and cash-free basis

* Acquisition is expected to complete towards end of Q2/early Q3 2014

* Consideration payable for acquisition will be funded from existing resources available to Mondi Group