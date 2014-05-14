May 14 Mondi Ltd
* First quarter underlying operating profit of eur183
million was 13% above the comparable prior year period (eur162
million), 14% above the fourth quarter of 2013 (eur161 million),
and in line with management's expectations.
* Sales volumes were broadly in line with the comparable
prior year period, and above the previous quarter,
* While the group remains vigilant of the ongoing political
developments in the Ukraine, to date they have had no material
impact on the group's operations
* Average selling prices in europe for all key paper grades
were lower than those in both the prior year comparable period
and previous quarter with the exception of recycled
containerboard
* Corrugated packaging business benefited from further pass
through of prior period recycled containerboard price increases
