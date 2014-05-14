May 14 Mondi Ltd

* First quarter underlying operating profit of eur183 million was 13% above the comparable prior year period (eur162 million), 14% above the fourth quarter of 2013 (eur161 million), and in line with management's expectations.

* Sales volumes were broadly in line with the comparable prior year period, and above the previous quarter,

* While the group remains vigilant of the ongoing political developments in the Ukraine, to date they have had no material impact on the group's operations

* Average selling prices in europe for all key paper grades were lower than those in both the prior year comparable period and previous quarter with the exception of recycled containerboard

* Corrugated packaging business benefited from further pass through of prior period recycled containerboard price increases