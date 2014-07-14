July 14 Mondi Ltd :

* Mondi signs extension of its 750 million euro revolving credit facility

* Signing of an amendment and restatement agreement that extends maturity date of its existing 750 million euro revolving credit facility from 2016 to 2019 and reduces cost of funding

* Facility was self-arranged with existing 10 relationship banks

* Agreement includes an option to extend facility for an additional year at both first and second anniversary of agreement with each bank's approval.