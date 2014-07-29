July 29 Mondi Plc :

* Underlying operating profit for half year ended 30 June 2014 is expected to be above that of comparable prior year period of 367 million euros

* In six months ended 30 June 2013, group recognised a net special item charge after tax of 68 million euros

* Expects basic headline EPS (euro cents) 46 to 51 (2013 45.7) for half year ended 30 June 2014

* Expects EPS for half year ended 30 June 2014 to be within ranges shown below: - basic headline EPS (euro cents) 46 to 51 (2013 45.7)