Oct 16 Mondi Plc :

* Q3 underlying operating profit of 174 million euros was in line with management's expectations

* Like-For-Like sales volumes were broadly in line with comparable prior year period

* Recent price increases in a number of packaging paper grades and continued strong operating performance across group should provide solid support for group

* Major annual maintenance shuts scheduled for group's uncoated fine paper and containerboard facilities were completed according to plan

* Impact on Q3 underlying operating profit from these shuts is estimated at around 30 million euros

* Based on prevailing market prices, Q4 impact will be around 15 million euros to 20 million euros

* Group continues to monitor developments in Russia and Ukraine, however these have had minimal direct impact on operations to date