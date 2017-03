HELSINKI, April 10 South African paper maker Mondi is planning to close its mill in Lohja, Finland, which employs 150 people, a Finnish trade union said.

Mondi bought the mill in 2008 and closed part of its production capacity last year. The plant makes speciality papers for packaging, food service, the hygiene and medical industries.

Negotiations with workers' representatives have started, and the plan is to stop production in June, Finnish trade union Pro said in a statement. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)