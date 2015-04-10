(Adds company comment)
HELSINKI, April 10 South African paper maker
Mondi said on Friday it is planning to close
its loss-making mill in Lohja, Finland, which employs 150
people.
Mondi bought the mill in 2008 and decided to close part of
its production capacity last year. The plant makes speciality
papers for packaging, food services, the hygiene and medical
industries.
"The reason for the closure is the operation's prolonged
unprofitability," Mondi said in a statement.
Negotiations with workers' representatives have started, and
the plan is to stop production in June.
"This is the worst possible news for the mill's workers...
The negotiations must address the grounds and the impacts of the
planned measures, as well as alternative steps," said Jari
Uschanov from trade union Pro.
The Finnish paper industry has lost thousands of jobs in
recent years as companies such as Stora Enso and
UPM-Kymmene closed several mills, due largely to the
decline in demand for newsprint and magazine paper.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely and David
Evans)