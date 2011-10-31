* To close industry bags facility in Aberdeen

By Olivia Kumwenda

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 Paper maker Mondi said on Monday it plans more cost cuts as the sector struggles to recover from a slump caused by weak demand and overcapacity, exacerbated by a slowdown in the global economy.

Mondi, which also said its third-quarter underlying profit was higher than a year earlier, added that the weak economy was putting moderate pricing pressure on some of its products.

Mondi's rivals Sappi , UPM-Kymmene's and Stora Enso have also warned demand would slow more in the struggling paper sector.

"It's obviously a tough environment and I think (Mondi's) management is very clear about what is going on in the business and they are well prepared," Lars Kjellberg, a paper industry analyst at Credit Suisse in London, said.

"It's not looking great going into (fourth quarter) with softer demand, production downtime and some pricing pressure, so Q4 is going to be, I would suspect, challenging."

Mondi, mainly involved in the manufacture of packaging paper with key operations in central Europe, Russia and South Africa, said it would close its industrial bags facility in Aberdeen in the United Kingdom, which will cost it about 5 million euros ($7 mln).

Mondi Chief Executive David Hathorn told a media conference call that the closure would help the company cut costs.

"The plant has not been running adequately ... by closing it down we can transfer volume from that plant and continue to service our customers through other plants," Hathorn said.

The company also said it disposed of its Unterland flexible packaging business to Sun European Partners at a loss of 4 million euros.

"Further restructuring of the coatings and consumer packaging business will take place during the fourth quarter resulting in restructuring costs of approximately 6 million euro," the company said in a statement.

Mondi has already spun off its South African packaging business and listed it on the Johannesburg exchange in July. It also refurbished a mill in Russia and ramped up production in Poland.

Mondi said underlying operating profit for the quarter to end-September stood at 136 million euros, higher than the comparable period a year earlier. The company did not provide a figure for previous year.

The performance was supported by weakness in emerging markets currencies against the euro, it said.

Mondi shares were down 1.27 percent at 60.58 rand as of 1050 GMT in Johannesburg, compared with a 1.29 percent fall in the Top-40 index of blue chips .

($1 = 0.705 Euros)