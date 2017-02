(Refiles to correct Reuters instrument code)

JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South African paper maker Mondi reported a 49 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, buoyed by recovering demand and said it would hike its dividend.

Mondi said headline EPS totalled 69.9 euro cents in the year to end-December compared with 47 euro cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)