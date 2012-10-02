UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 South African paper firm Mondi Group has sold its 50 percent stake in its money-losing UK newsprint business to private equity firm Martland Holdings, and would likely see a loss of 71 million euros on the deal.
Mondi, which is focusing more on fast-growing businesses such as consumer packaging, said in a statement on Tuesday it had sold its stake in Aylesford Newsprint Holdings, a supplier of newsprint to major British newspapers.
Swedish firm Svenska Cellulosa has also sold its half of the business to Martland, Mondi said.
Mondi said the sale was for a "nominal sum" and it would book a loss of about 71 million euros on the transaction, with a negative cash flow impact of 17 million euros.
Mondi said in July it would buy German packaging firm Nordenia International from Oaktree Capital in a $782 million deal to give it a bigger presence in packaging for everything from pet food to chocolate bars.
Shares of the company were little changed at 83.75 rand in Johannesburg trade at 1355 GMT.
