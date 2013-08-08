JOHANNESBURG Aug 8 South African paper maker
Mondi posted a 48 percent jump in first-half earnings
on Thursday, helped by the benefits of its recent acquisitions
and strong demand for packaging paper.
Mondi, which is also listed in London, said diluted
headline earnings per share for the six months to end-June
totalled 45.6 euro cents from 30.8 euro cents a year earlier.
Headline earnings, the main measure of profit in South
Africa, strip out certain one-off and non-trading items.
The company said its results were helped by acquisitions
completed at the end of last year, when it bought corrugated box
plants in Germany and the Czech Republic.
The group, mainly involved in the manufacturing of packaging
paper, also booked an asset impairment charge of 55 million
euro, writing down its uncoated fine paper operations in Austria
and its newsprint operations in South Africa.
Mondi said it expects the momentum from the first-half to
continue, given a good pricing environment in the packaging
grades.
The group declared an interim dividend of 9.55 euro cents
per share, up 7 percent from last year.
Mondi shares have gained more than 63.5 percent so far this
year, compared with almost 6 percent rise in Johannesburg's
All-share Index.