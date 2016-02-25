JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 South African paper packaging firm Mondi could jack up its 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) borrowings to fund acquisitions, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We're currently at 1.1 (times) net debt to EBITDA, I'd imagine we could probably could go north of 2 times and still be comfortable," CEO David Hathorn told Reuters in interview.

