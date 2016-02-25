British regulators investigate Barclays CEO Staley over whistleblowing
LONDON, April 10 British regulators are investigating Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays , and the bank itself over a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 South African paper packaging firm Mondi could jack up its 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) borrowings to fund acquisitions, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We're currently at 1.1 (times) net debt to EBITDA, I'd imagine we could probably could go north of 2 times and still be comfortable," CEO David Hathorn told Reuters in interview.
($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)
* Barclays plc and barclays bank plc (barclays) announce that financial conduct authority (fca) and prudential regulation authority (pra) have commenced investigations into: . Jes staley, group chief executive officer of barclays, as to his individual conduct and senior manager responsibilities relating to barclays whistleblowing programme