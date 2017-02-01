JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 South Africa's Mondi
picked insider Peter Oswald as its next chief executive
on Wednesday, giving him the challenge of growing its packaging
business to offset slowing growth demand for paper.
Oswald, a 26-year Mondi veteran who heads its European and
international unit, will replace David Hathorn, who is retiring
after nearly three decades with the company.
Shares in Mondi, which is also listed in London,
were little changed at 296.41 rand as of 0922 GMT, lagging
behind a 0.6 percent gain on the JSE All-share index.
