JOHANNESBURG, July 11 South African paper maker Mondi will stick to its current dividend policy following its $782 million acquisition of German firm Nordenia International AG, acccording to a presentation on Mondi's website on Wednesday.

The company also expects annual pre-tax cost synergies of more than 15 million euros ($18.38 million) from the deal, according to the presentation. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)