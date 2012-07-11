JOHANNESBURG, July 11 Shares of South Africa's Mondi Ltd fell more than 3 percent at the start of trade on Wednesday, before recouping losses, after the South African paper maker said it would buy German firm Nordenia International in a $782 million deal.

Mondi said it will pay 240 million euros in cash and take on Nordenia's 398 million euros worth of debt, valuing the entire deal at 638 million euros ($783 million).

Shares of Mondi were down 0.9 percent at 70.68 rand, at 0714 GMT, after earlier falling more than 3 percent. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)