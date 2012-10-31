* Q3 underlying profit at 135 mln euros

* Weak demand a concern

JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South African paper producer Mondi on Wednesday reported flat third-quarter underlying operating profit year-on-year, adding weak demand remained a concern.

It also expected price increases in it mainstay packaging paper business to offer support for the rest of the year.

Mondi, also listed in London, said underlying operating profit for the quarter to end-September totaled 135 million euros, in line with the same period a year earlier.

The company is also focusing on fast-growing businesses such as consumer packaging and has announced several deals this year to boost its market position.

Mondi said in July it would buy German packaging firm Nordenia International from Oaktree Capital to give it a bigger presence in packaging for items including pet food and chocolate bars.

It said in September it would buy Duropack's operations in Germany and the Czech Republic to strengthen its corrugated packaging market position in Europe.

Mondi also sold its 50 percent stake in its money-losing UK newsprint business to private equity firm Martland Holdings, it said this month.