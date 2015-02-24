(Adds detail, dividend)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South African paper maker
Mondi reported a 10 percent rise in full-year
underlying profit on Tuesday on rising packaging paper sales and
lower costs, sending its shares to a record high.
Mondi, which has a secondary listing in London,
said underlying operating profit for the year to the end of
December reached 767 million euros ($868.93 million) from 699
million euros a year earlier.
Its shares rose 2 percent to 232.50 rand, reaching its
highest level ever since the company listed in 2007.
Mondi said packaging paper, including kraft paper - a type
of paper often used in packaging - rose 11 percent due to lower
costs and volume growth from an acquisition.
Mondi bought Graphic Packaging International, a subsidiary
of Graphic Packaging Holding, in June to increase its
sales of magazine paper and newsprint and grow its presence in
the world's largest economy.
The company declared a final dividend of 28.77 euro cents
per share, bringing the total for the year to 42 cents which was
an increase of 17 percent on the year prior.
($1 = 0.8827 euros)
