JOHANNESBURG May 13 Paper maker Mondi
said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit rose 29
percent on higher sales, lower input costs in its main European
market and increased selling prices in Russia and South Africa.
The South African company said in a statement that
contributions from capital projects and acquisitions also helped
boost its underlying operating profit to 236 million euros ($266
million) for the three months to end-March compared with 183
million euros in the corresponding period a year ago.
Mondi, which is also listed in London, said the
returns were 9 percent above Mondi's 2014 fourth quarter
operating profit 216 million euro.
The company said that on a like-for-like basis, sales
volumes were up across most businesses on both the comparable
prior year period and the previous quarter.
The strengthening of the dollar versus the euro provided a
net benefit to the company which also makes office paper and
cement bags, partly through dollar-denominated sales.
The cost of wood, recycling paper, resin, energy and
chemicals were all lower than the comparable period, Mondi said,
but warned that inflationary pressures in some of the emerging
markets where it operates are expected to increase.
"In addition, the recent recovery in the oil price is
expected to negatively affect the cost of energy, resin and
chemicals," the company said.
The global price of oil has risen, supported by bets that
U.S. crude stockpiles will fall.
Mondi has been struggling with lower prices for its paper
products and lower global demand but has kept its head above
water through acquisitions and increasing prices.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)