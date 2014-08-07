JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 Paper maker Mondi
posted a slight rise in first-half earnings on Thursday as a
strong performance in its packaging business offset lower prices
of paper grades.
Mondi, which is also listed in London, said diluted
headline earnings per share for the six months to the end of
June totalled 48.2 euro cents from 45.6 euro cents a year
earlier.
Headline earnings, the main measure of profit in South
Africa, strip out certain one-off items.
The group said it expected further growth in its packaging
businesses, helped by a price increases and continued economic
recovery.
Mondi declared an interim dividend of 13.23 euro cents per
shares, up 39 percent from last year.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan)