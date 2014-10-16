JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South African paper maker Mondi said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit fell 10 percent from the previous quarter to 174 million euros ($223 million), as part of a seasonal swing in European demand.

"Europe is always slower in the third quarter but we expect this to pick up in the fourth quarter," chief executive David Hathorn said after the company released an interim management statement.

"The business continued to benefit from its investments in energy related capital expenditure and lower European natural gas prices," Hathorn said.

Europe is a key market for Mondi, which is mainly involved in the manufacture of packaging paper.

The company has been struggling with lower prices for its paper products and lower global demand but has kept its head above water through acquisitions and increasing prices.

Hathorn said higher prices for its packaging paper will also help lift profits in the fourth quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.7811 euro) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard)