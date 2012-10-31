JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 Mondi PLC : * Says underlying operating profit for the third quarter ended 30 September

2012 was EUR135 million * Says has restructured its reporting in S.Africa to combine Mondi shanduka

newsprint jv into the South Africa division * Says price increases in the main packaging paper grades offer support for the

remainder of the year. * Says continued soft demand and some additional capacity expansions in certain

of our core markets remain a concern