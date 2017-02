JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 Shares of South Africa's Mondi tumbled more than 5 percent on Thursday, hit by the global sell-off and after Credit Suisse cut its rating on the paper maker.

The brokerage lowered its rating on Mondi to "underperform" from "neutral" in a note to clients. It gave a worsening outlook for the global paper industry, citing softer demand in the near term.

Shares of Mondi were down 5.3 percent at 57.28 rand at 0732 GMT. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)