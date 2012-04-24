WARSAW, April 24 South African paper maker Mondi
Ltd now owns a 93 percent stake in Polish paper maker
Mondi Swiecie, or enough to be able to delist it,
according to information from Mondi Ltd released by the
subsidiary on Tuesday.
"The aim of Mondi (...) is to carry out a squeeze-out of
Mondi Swiecie minority shareholders," Mondi Swiecie said in a
statement, adding its South African parent would then seek to
delist it from the Warsaw bourse.
Mondi needs to hold 90 percent of the shares in Mondi
Swiecie to be able to commence the procedure of acquiring shares
of those minority shareholders which did not respond to the
initial bid, a spokeswoman from the parent company told Reuters.
Earlier in April, Mondi had to sweeten its offer to buy the
34 percent it did not already own in the Polish company to 72
zlotys ($22.43) per share from 69 zlotys.
Polish law also stipulates that necessary decisions leading
to delisting are passed with 80 percent of votes in favour with
shareholders representing at least half of the company's stake
present.
($1 = 3.2101 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)