Nov 28 Mondo Tv Spa :

* Reaches new preliminary understanding with Russian group Kinotar for broadcast in Russia and CIS of some of its programs

* Says agreement is for broadcast in Russia and CIS of more than 850 half hours of tv series and 23 movies in Russian

* Says agreeement allows broadcast on free-tv channels for 12 months period up to Nov 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBIA28137] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)