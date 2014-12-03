UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes new liense agreement in African market for free-TV broadcast in Namibia
* Says new license agreement is with Namibia Broadcsating Corporation (NBC) for broadcasting of 32 movies and number of TV series
* Says new agreement provides for right of transmission on free-tv channels in Namibia for unlimited number of runs in 3-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources