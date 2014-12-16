UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Mondo TV SpA :
* Says it executed with R2A Network a new license for TV broadcast of Sissi and Dinofroz 2 on public channel RTM in Malaysia
* Says the license grants broadcast rights on licensed series up to Dec. 31, 2018 in local language with dubbing on care and costs of licensee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources