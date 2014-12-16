Dec 16 Mondo TV SpA :

* Says it executed with R2A Network a new license for TV broadcast of Sissi and Dinofroz 2 on public channel RTM in Malaysia

* Says the license grants broadcast rights on licensed series up to Dec. 31, 2018 in local language with dubbing on care and costs of licensee