UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes with Nada Anime, a Taiwanese studio, framework agreement for its engagement in supply of pre-production services to company
* Nada Anime will realize preparatory designs to be used as models for animation of some series produced by Mondo TV
* The framework agreement will have a three years duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.