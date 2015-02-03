Feb 3 Mondo TV SpA :

* Mondo TV Suisse SA and Abu Dhabi Media Company reaches agreement for production in next three years of nine animated TV series

* Nine animated TV series will have 52 episodes each of about 15 minutes length

* Abu Dhabi Media will contribute to budget by financing production in an amount equal to 50 pct of same

* The overall budget of production may not be less than $28 million