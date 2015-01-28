Jan 28 Mondo Tv SpA :

* Preliminary FY 2014 net profit at about 1.5 million euros ($1.70 million) versus loss of 7.1 million euros in 2013

* At Dec. 31 2014 preliminary net financial position at about 3.4 million euros versus 3.6 million euros as of Dec. 31 2013

* Dividend distribution during 2015 is confirmed