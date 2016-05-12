(Adds shares, lending and cost of risk, analyst)

PRAGUE May 12 Moneta Money Bank said on Thursday its net profit for the first quarter dropped to 1.08 billion crowns ($45.65 million) from 1.18 billion in the same period last year.

The Czech bank, whose shares started trading at the Prague Stock Exchange last week, said total operating income dropped in the first three months of the year to 2.77 billion crowns from 3.05 billion a year ago, led by a nearly 8 percent drop in net interest income.

The bank is part of U.S. conglomerate General Electric , which sold a 51 percent stake in the company this month in Prague's largest initial public offering since the financial crisis.

The shares rose 1.92 pct to 74.4 crowns at 0729 GMT. It started trading at an IPO price of 68 crowns.

Czech banks have been strong earners for their mostly western owners although they are coming under pressure due to interest rates sitting near zero since 2012.

Moneta said during its IPO that it expected intense competition to continue to negatively influence its results.

"Overall, the results did not swerve from the trends mentioned during the IPO," Komercni Banka analyst Josef Nemy said in a note.

Moneta's net lending was broadly flat in the first quarter.

Moneta said the cost of risk rose to 237 million crowns for the period from 167 million a year ago. ($1 = 23.6580 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller. Editing by Jane Merriman and Adrian Croft)