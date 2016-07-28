(In paragraph 5, corrects Mercer to a benefits consultant
rather than a benefits administrator)
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, July 27 Vacation warriors return from
trips with lasting memories and great photos, and often some
unwanted trophies - sprained ankles, tennis elbows, exotic
intestinal bugs. Even everyday life can go haywire if you end up
needing an emergency appendectomy or wrench your back taking out
the garbage.
When a few days of sick time does not cut it, you need to
start filing paperwork.
Your employer might offer short-term disability that covers
a percentage of your pay, but allow you to take half a vacation
day to cover the remaining portion, or maybe a quarter day.
No doubt, it can be 100 percent confusing.
"And we haven't even talked about the Family and Medical
Leave Act or other leave that you may qualify for," said Rich
Fuerstenberg, a senior partner at Mercer, one of the
leading benefit consultants.
Most employees get information about their workplace plans
during their first days on the job, and then promptly forget the
details, said Tori Weeks, director of workforce solutions at
Unum Group, a benefit provider. They start to play
catch-up by calling their manager or human resources only after
they are sidelined by an illness or are about to deliver a baby.
Typically, large companies offer short-term disability
policies that kick in after an elimination period of seven or
eight days. After that, the worker files a claim and needs to
provide medical documentation. The benefits typically last up to
six months, with the average duration being 57 days, according
to Unum. If a person is disabled after the policy ends, they
transition to long-term disability, which happens in about 8
percent of cases.
Not all employers pay the full cost of the insurance premium
- just 72 percent of large employers do, according to Mercer.
Most do not offer full salary replacement - the average is 60
percent of pay.
UNPLEASANT SURPRISES
The real surprise comes to those who think they have
disability coverage through work but in fact do not. Only about
39 percent of U.S. workers have short-term disability coverage,
according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while 33 percent
have long-term disability coverage.
If your employer does not provide it, you can buy a private
policy, but this is something most people do not think about
until it is too late, said Kevin Haney, an insurance and
benefits broker in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
The time to get insured is before you are sick or pregnant.
"The level of financial illiteracy is strikingly bad," he said,
referring to his typical caller. Rates will vary based on state
regulations and one's personal details, but a typical policy can
run around $125 a month.
Even workers who have coverage and think they are
well-schooled in the rules can find a few surprises. For Cindy
Rodriguez, a 30-year-old human resources administrator from
Ithaca, New York, the one thing she wishes she had thought of
was freezing her parking pass, since she could not drive during
her recovery from a knee injury. But she was pleasantly
surprised to find out that her work offered door-to-door
transportation to get to meetings as she hobbled around on
crutches.
Focusing on the little details like transportation can help
speed people back to work, which is a top priority for
companies, says Unum's Weeks. Many employers are now
aggressively focusing on the return-to-work aspect.
But the No. 1 thing employers can do to speed along recovery
costs just $1.
"Send a simple card," said Weeks. "It doesn't have to be
big. You don't have to spend a lot of money. Just letting them
know you care is enough."
There is actually scientific data to back this up, said
Mercer's Fuerstenberg. He recalls a study that showed the factor
that mattered most for getting people back to work was how many
friends they had.
"We can talk about plan design all you want, but the single
best indicator for successfully managing short-term disability
is: how happy are your employees?" he said.
