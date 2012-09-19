Sept 19 Getting unmarried is as time-consuming
and detail-oriented as tying the knot in the first place, so if
you were the type to hire a wedding planner, it's not a far leap
to think you'd want a divorce coach.
"The whole process is an emotional roller coaster," says
Candace Pittenger, 51, a natural healer in Carlsbad, California,
who used a divorce coach this year to help end her 13-year
marriage.
"You're splitting up everything - your house, your stuff,
our children, which in our case are our furry pets. I knew a lot
of emotions would come up, and I needed someone to help me deal
with all of those."
Just as the 1990s brought the rise of life coaches, the new
millennium is the age of the divorce coach. It's a concept that
appears to have started with Dr. Kim Lurie, a Merrick, New York,
attorney who began calling herself a divorce coach in the 1990s.
The phrase "divorce coach" doesn't begin turning up in newspaper
archives until the 2000s, when attorneys, financial mediators,
psychotherapists and other professionals began reinventing
themselves and calling themselves divorce coaches.
In recent years, businesses around the country have taken
divorce coaching to a new level: A couple works with several
coaches, each specializing in things such as finances and
co-parenting.
The key to finding a competent divorce coach is researching
your coach's background - whether it's law, finance or
counseling - and deciding if it will lend itself to helping you
navigate your divorce. Some divorce coaches do receive
specialized training, but if you aren't careful, you could wind
up hiring a divorce coach whose only experience is having been
divorced. The industry is in its infancy even as its (mostly)
affluent clients struggle with very grown-up problems.
So if you're thinking of hiring a divorce coach, here is
what they can help you with.
1. Pre-legal advice
Many people use divorce coaches to minimize talking to their
lawyers. It's a chance to vent about what a jerk your ex is to a
professional who isn't going to bill you as much.
Pittenger used her divorce coach to take lawyers almost
completely out of the equation. She worked with an
attorney-turned-divorce coach, Laura McGee, who referred her to
Sarah Elder, who runs Divorce with Dignity, a service that
specializes in legal documents needed for divorce.
Mostly, though, divorce coaches are used in conjunction with
attorneys.
"I love them, and if I had my way, I'd never work without
them," says Brigitte Bell, a Chicago divorce attorney. "They
help manage the clients and support them by bringing a different
set of skills to the divorce process than we do."
Randall Cooper, co-founder of CDC College for Divorce
Coaching in Tampa, Florida, which provides training and
certification to divorce coaches, says the average cost of a
divorce coach is $100 to $150 per hour, versus several hundred
per hour for an attorney. The cost of either often depends on
geography.
McGee, of San Diego, charges $225 for a 90-minute coaching
session and $375 for a 2.5-hour session. Someone with a really
complicated divorce may want to spend $675 for her five-hour
session.
Just don't mistake a divorce coach's advice for legal
advice. "It's not," says Cooper. "That's the realm of the
attorney."
2. Hand-holding
While some people lean on friends and family for support,
that can come with its own emotional baggage. Many divorced
individuals, says Dave Hilton, a Dallas-based financial conflict
coach, have "family members pushing them extremely hard to take
their ex for all they are worth or hurt them in another way."
Cooper says his job is to be his client's "thinking
partner." Divorce is a long process, and the coach goes along
for the ride - not as legal counsel or therapist, but as a
guide. "It's all about creating a safe, supportive,
nonjudgmental and patient environment," says Cooper.
And the objectivity of a paid coach can be useful, says Beth
Ashby, 46, a former nurse in West Lafayette, Indiana, who is
getting her divorce coach certificate from CDC. "A divorce coach
can really help someone define and refine their goals and let
you pare down and peel the onion layers and get to what really
matters," she says.
But be aware that even if coaching costs a lot less than
most lawyers, fees can add up if you book a lot of hours.
3. Organizing
You may have your emotions in order but not your paperwork,
so there are free and low-cost services available, such as legal
aid societies and software programs like DivorceWriter.com and
RocketLawyer.com. But if that's still too difficult, a coach is
one level up in help (and cost).
Chris Furney, a project manager at a consumer products
company in Atlanta, and his wife Anna ended their marriage in
2010 using Divorce Innovations, which specializes in divorce
without lawyers. Two coaches helped the couple with everything
from navigating their taxes to working out child-support issues,
which was very helpful, says Furney, who admits to not initially
understanding the nuts and bolts of the process.
Furney says he spent about $3,000 on his attorneys and
$7,000 at Divorce Innovations, which shows that divorce coach
costs can add up. But he estimates he might have spent three
times that if he had only gone with lawyers, and would have lost
plenty from the financial mistakes he would have made on his
own.