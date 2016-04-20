(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, April 20 Think of football, and a lot
of things come to mind: Big playoff rivalries, tailgate parties
overflowing with beer and chicken wings, Super Bowl halftime
shows.
But financial literacy? Not so much.
Justin Tuck wants to change that. The newly-retired New York
Giants legend, a defensive end for a decade in the NFL, is
making it his mission to help low-income and minority kids get
money-smart.
Tuck and his wife Lauran, founders of the nonprofit R.U.S.H.
for Literacy rushforliteracy.org/ are being honored this
week by Columbia University in New York for their leadership in
financial literacy.
The following are their thoughts about the intersection of
football and finance:
Q: What did being a professional athlete teach you about
handling money?
Justin Tuck: Look at the average NFL roster, and most
players come from low-income families. They go from being
18-year-old kids with nothing to being 21-year-olds with
millions of dollars.
That situation is like nothing you can imagine. It's the
reason why most people who hit the Lotto end up broke. They get
all this money all of a sudden, and they just don't know how to
handle it.
Q: You could have focused on a lot of different causes - why
financial literacy?
Lauran Tuck: We started by providing books to schools in New
York, New Jersey, Alabama and California, now over 86,000 books
to over 14,000 students. But then we started to look at
education long-term: Kids who have college savings are many
times more likely to actually go to college and graduate, than
those who don't.
So along with partners like Citi, we started seeding
college-savings accounts for kindergartners, raising matching
money, and providing financial education for parents on subjects
like household budgeting and understanding credit scores.
Q: Was there a particular moment that made you want to get
involved in kids' education?
JT: I remember in the ninth grade growing up in Alabama, I
was assigned a history book, and all the previous kids had
written their names in it. One of those names was my aunt, who
is 17 years older than me.
Just imagine how much the world changes in 17 years - that's
the book I had to learn from. Thinking back to that moment made
me really want to get involved and move the needle for kids'
education.
Q: When you hit it big, did you make financial mistakes?
JT: Sure I did. Even if you have a multi-million-dollar
contract, you have to have a budget and put away savings,
because one injury and your career can be over.
Most players are out of the NFL by age 25. If they come from
a poverty-stricken area, maybe they buy a home for mom, and a
car for dad, and then friends start coming out of the woodwork
and asking for money. Take out taxes, and fees for agents and
lawyers, and throw in a divorce, and it can all go away very
quickly.
Q: When you were active in the NFL, what was your strategy
as a couple for handling money wisely?
LT: We made a good team together. I'm more conservative
about investing, and Justin is more of a risk-taker.
With a lot of the players in the league, who may have come
from a lower socioeconomic status, there's an attitude of 'You
can't take it with you.'
That's why you see some players living paycheck to paycheck.
They're not thinking about building wealth for their children,
and their children's children.
Q: You have two kids of your own. What advice do you have
for other parents, on making kids money-smart?
JT: Kids are very curious by nature. So when Lauran and I
are at the kitchen table talking about budgeting and spending,
and our six-year-old son says 'What are you talking about?' we
break it down for him.
That's a good way to start exposing them to it. Give them a
piggy bank, and if they want to buy a book or a toy, make them
save up for it and stick to a budget.
Q: Is it difficult to see ex-players in dire straits because
of bad financial decisions?
JT: Definitely. The game is so tough, all that wear and tear
on your body. As the saying goes, 'NFL' stands for 'Not For
Long.' At the end of the day, you want to have something to show
for it.
