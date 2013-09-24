By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Lying to a spouse, or a
parent, or a kid about one's financial affairs? Terrible idea.
But there are absolutes, and then there is real life. Real
life is messy sometimes, and confusing, and not always what you
wanted.
And in real life, most of us lie about money. A lot.
According to one survey from the Baltimore-based fund shop
T. Rowe Price, 77 percent of parents say they are not
always honest with their kids about finances. Fifteen percent
fudge the truth at least once a week.
When it comes to spouses, nearly half of Americans lie to
their partners about money, according to research on "financial
infidelity" by TODAY.com and Self Magazine.
Which begs the question: Is it ever OK to lie about money?
"Sure," says Mark La Spisa, president of Vermillion
Financial Advisors in South Barrington, Illinois. "Money is
private, and you are not obligated to share all your financial
information with every family member. In fact, sometimes talking
too much about money can open you up to be a victim."
After all, some lies are made with the best intentions. If
you are struggling with serious money problems, for instance,
you likely don't want to share that information with your
6-year-old.
Coming up with the mortgage payment or putting food on the
table are very adult concerns - kids should not fret about those
issues, which could cause long-term insecurities.
If too-young children ask about family finances, most people
might say everything is fine, and there is nothing to worry
about. Such a lie isn't malicious; in fact, it is done with
their interests at heart.
Ask Trent Hamm, and he'll describe an elaborate money lie he
once had going with his wife, Sarah. Hamm, a writer in Des
Moines, Iowa, was siphoning money out of the couple's accounts,
a little at a time. When Sarah noticed what was going on and
asked him about it, Hamm made up yet another lie to cover his
tracks: that the withdrawals were to cover the cost of lunch
with a buddy.
In reality, Hamm was saving up to buy her a custom necklace,
complete with five birthstones. (The couple have three kids.) "I
felt guilty about it, but it was worth it," says Hamm, 35. "And
I confessed it to her when she received the necklace."
Some of the most common money lies, according to the
Financial Infidelity poll: hiding a purchase from your partner,
claiming it was bought on sale or asserting that something new
was obtained long ago.
HONESTY IS THE BEST POLICY
Roughly 6 million Americans keep financial accounts
concealed from their significant others, according to a poll by
CreditCards.com. Such secrets might be kept to maintain a
feeling of financial independence.
"There is a lot of fear around the question, 'Am I going to
be OK in future?' " says Mikelann Valterra, a financial coach in
Seattle and the author of "Why Women Earn Less." "They're
creating pockets of security so they'll be able to sleep at
night.
Valterra's advice? Tell your marital partner the truth.
"When it comes to other relatives, you don't owe them anything,"
she says. "If they are constantly hounding you for money, being
over-honest could harm you."
There are a host of other tricky scenarios that play out
among families every day. If your child wants you to splurge on
a pricey item, for instance, how do you respond? According to
the T. Rowe Price survey, 32 percent of parents lie and say they
can't afford it.
One of those parents: Toronto writer Samantha Kemp-Jackson.
When one of her four kids wants to buy something overly
expensive, Kemp-Jackson has no qualms about lying and saying the
bank account is empty.
"Kids ask questions every 30 seconds, and if you have a deep
discussion about every single one, you're going to be answering
questions all day and all night," she says, laughing. "Sometimes
I think it's perfectly fine to tell them a little fib about
money, whether it's about your salary or some toy they don't
need. Then you can go on your merry way and get the laundry
done."
A shortcut, maybe, but a highly effective one.
Often the financial lies we're telling, however minor or
harmless or even well-intentioned, may be unnecessary, says
Robert Feldman, a psychology professor at the University of
Massachusetts-Amherst and author of "The Liar In Your Life."
"We don't expect people to tell us what their salary is, how
much money they have in the bank, or how expensive their house
is," Feldman says. "You can often just say, 'It's private, and I
don't want to talk about it.'"
That way, it's not necessary to come up with a lie. "Honesty
isn't always a perfect policy - but it's still the best policy,"
Feldman says.