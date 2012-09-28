* Geithner wants FSOC to suggest reforms to SEC
By Sarah N. Lynch and Karey Wutkowski
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner called on Thursday for the new U.S. financial risk
council to consider reforms for money market funds, despite
stiff opposition from the $2.6 trillion industry and from some
securities regulators.
In a letter released by the Treasury Department, Geithner
said the Financial Stability Oversight Council should formally
ask the Securities and Exchange Commission to move forward with
new rules in a bid to get the divided SEC to act.
He also said the council and its member regulators should
consider exercising other powers to regulate the money market
fund industry more tightly, including naming some firms as
"systemic" and imposing capital surcharges on banks that sponsor
money funds.
"Without further reform of money market funds, our financial
system will remain vulnerable to runs and instability, which are
harmful for retail and institutional investors," Geithner wrote.
"With the failure of the SEC to act, the Council should now
move forward with the tools provided by Congress."
Geithner's letter came about a month after Mary Schapiro,
the head of the SEC, announced that she had failed to win enough
support at her agency to advance reforms.
Schapiro had circulated a draft proposal on fund reforms
that included requiring the funds to build up capital buffers
and impose limits on redemptions to reduce the risk of runs on
funds.
It also included a plan to move away from funds' policy of
maintaining a stable $1 per share net asset value.
But three of the SEC's commissioners - Democrat Luis Aguilar
and Republicans Troy Paredes and Dan Gallagher - said they could
not support her proposals.
They have expressed skepticism about the need to adopt
additional money market reforms beyond the ones enacted in 2010.
Aguilar declined to comment on Geithner's letter, while
Paredes and Gallagher did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Beyond disagreements at the SEC, the fund industry and
corporate treasurers have also come out in full force to oppose
Schapiro's proposals.
One fear among fund executives is that the proposals would
drive investors out of money funds and into bank accounts.
Fidelity Investments, for instance, has warned regulators
that more than half of its money-fund clients would move a
portion of their assets if a floating net asset value rule
prevailed.
The Chamber of Commerce has also weighed in, saying it could
harm businesses that rely on the funds for short-term funding.
Earlier this year, the Chamber launched an ad campaign at the
metro stop near the SEC's main offices used by many SEC staffers
on their commutes.
On Thursday, the Chamber raised concerns about Geithner's
intentions to have FSOC get involved.
"The SEC, which is best suited to address this issue, should
go back to the drawing board and, only after careful analysis,
consider alternatives that will strengthen rather than destroy
money market funds that serve the needs of millions of investors
and companies," said Alice Joe, the executive director of the
Chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness.
"The broad coalition of businesses, cities, states and
others that opposed Chairman Schapiro's harmful reforms will no
doubt oppose the same reforms pushed by the Treasury secretary,"
she added.
The Investment Company Institute President Paul Schott
Stevens said the reform proposals Geithner presented to the
financial risk council already had drawn strong opposition "for
their adverse impacts on investors, issuers and the economy."
"Opponents include hundreds of organizations across the
nation as well as members of Congress from both parties,"
Stevens said in a statement emailed to Reuters. He said the ICI,
the national association of U.S. investment companies, hoped
regulators would take "an objective fact-based view" of the
issues involved.
Confidence in the money fund industry was shaken in 2008
when the Reserve Primary Fund, one of the oldest and biggest
money funds, "broke the buck," meaning its per-share value fell
below $1. That happened because of the fund's heavy losses on
debt holdings in investment bank Lehman Brothers, which had
collapsed a few days earlier.
The SEC enacted money market reforms in 2010 that tightened
credit quality standards, shortened weighted average maturities
and imposed a liquidity requirement on money market funds.
But Schapiro is not convinced those rules go far enough.
Last week, Schapiro penned a column in the Wall Street
Journal calling on the FSOC to take action, saying money market
funds remain vulnerable to runs.
The FSOC is slated to meet in a closed-door session on
Friday, where the topic of money market funds may come up.
Geithner's decision to get FSOC involved in money market
funds will ratchet up the pressure on SEC commissioners to come
to a consensus.
Created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law in 2010,
the FSOC is a panel comprised of the top U.S. banking and
financial market regulators.
The council has the authority to dub non-bank financial
firms such as money market funds "systemically important," a
designation that subjects them to greater regulatory oversight.
The panel can also use its powers to pressure regulators to
act, in a Dodd-Frank measure colloquially known as the "name and
shame" provision.
That provision allows the FSOC to make formal
recommendations to regulators. The SEC would then need either to
adopt the FSOC's proposed rules or formally reject them in
writing within 90 days.
In his letter, Geithner urged the council to consider both
of these options.
He said he has already asked his staff to begin drafting a
list of formal recommendations for the SEC to consider. He said
he wants the council to consider the recommendations at its
November meeting.
Some of those reforms, he said, could include Schapiro's
proposals to require funds to set aside more capital and
restrict customer withdrawals at times of stress.
He also, however, said the council is willing to entertain
an alternative approach of imposing capital standards coupled
with liquidity fees or temporary "gates" on redemptions.
Both Republican SEC commissioners last month said they were
open to exploring rules that would allow fund boards to impose
"gates" on redemptions.
In a statement, SEC spokesman John Nester said that Schapiro
is "pleased that this important reform initiative is moving
forward."