WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner is calling on the new financial risk council to
consider reforms for money market funds, despite stiff
opposition from the $2.6 trillion industry and from some
regulators.
Geithner, in a letter dated Thursday, said the Financial
Stability Oversight Council should formally recommend the
Securities and Exchange Commission move forward with new rules.
Mary Schapiro, the head of the SEC, announced last month
that she had failed to win enough support at her agency to
advance reforms.
The FSOC recommendation would put more pressure on the SEC
to act.
Geithner said some reforms could include stopping funds from
keeping their net asset value share price pegged at $1 and
instead required floating share prices. They also could include
requiring funds to set aside capital against future losses and
restricting customer withdrawals at times of stress.
He also laid out other options beside SEC action, such as
having FSOC designate some firms in the money fund industry as
"systemic" and having bank regulators impose capital surcharges
on regulated entities that sponsor money funds.