Aug 28 The two Republican members of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said they were "dismayed" by
the agency chairman's comments on reforming money market funds,
and called for new reform ideas such as giving funds more
discretion to limit withdrawals in times of crisis.
The statement issued Tuesday by commissioners Daniel
Gallagher and Troy Paredes marked their first extensive comments
since SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said last week that she had
failed to gain the votes on the five-member body to move forward
with a proposal to strengthen the $2.5 trillion industry against
future runs by investors.
Schapiro - an Independent - had sought new changes like
requiring the funds to build up "capital buffers" or move away
from their $1 per share net asset value, citing problems the
funds suffered during the financial crisis.
The two commissioners said in their statement they want the
agency rather to consider what they called "discretionary
gating." That would allow fund boards to restrict redemptions
without having to liquidate funds, as is now required, and not
coupled with buffers.
"Regrettably, the Chairman dismissed this approach," they
wrote.