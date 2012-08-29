* Republicans Gallagher, Paredes offer "discretionary
* Analysts: commissioners aim to fend off further FSOC
By Ross Kerber
Aug 28 The two Republican members of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said they were "dismayed" by
the agency chairman's comments in her push to reform money
market funds, and called for new ideas such as giving funds more
discretion to limit withdrawals in times of crisis.
In a statement issued Tuesday, commissioners Daniel
Gallagher and Troy Paredes also said they "do not intend to
abdicate our responsibility to regulate money market funds."
Analysts said that could make it harder for other bodies like
the Financial Stability Oversight Council to tackle the issue,
as SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro had suggested last week.
The comments also showed the logjam at SEC over what to do
about the funds, one of the most sensitive questions coming out
of the financial crisis. Joan Ohlbaum Swirsky, a Philadelphia
attorney who specializes in money funds, said she could not
recall such a fierce debate at the financial regulator.
"I haven't seen them come to this kind of a gridlock," she
said.
On Aug. 22 Schapiro acknowledged that she lacked the votes
on the five-member SEC to move forward with a proposal she said
would strengthen the $2.5 trillion industry, which plays a key
role in the financial system as a major buyer of corporate and
government debt.
Schapiro - an Independent - had sought changes like
requiring the funds to build up capital buffers or to move away
from their policy of maintaining $1 per share net asset value.
On Tuesday, in response to the SEC dissidents, Schapiro
defended her process and said in a statement that she and her
staff had in fact aimed to seek public comments on the very idea
of withdrawal limits.
"Other regulators are now in a position to consider the
Commissioners' views as they evaluate additional steps to be
taken," she said.
Schapiro's concepts had won backing from officials at the
U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve, but the fund
industry has fiercely opposed new reforms. It is unclear what
moves other regulators might make, and November's elections
could change the political landscape.
Schapiro has had an ally on money fund reforms in SEC
Commissioner Elisse Walter, a Democrat. But the other Democrat
on the body and the swing vote, Luis Aguilar, last week made
clear he did not want to act without a deeper study of the
cash-management industry whose investors, he worried, could be
spooked even by small money fund reform steps.
Aguilar's dissent showed sharp divisions at the SEC, and in
their statement on Tuesday -- their first extensive comments on
the matter -- the two Republican commissioners made the
disagreements seem even more forceful.
Schapiro's statement on Aug. 22, they wrote, "creates the
misimpression that three Commissioners -- a majority of the
Commission -- are not concerned with, or are somehow dismissive
of, the goal of strengthening money market funds. This is wholly
inaccurate," they wrote.
The pair continued that Schapiro's proposal "is flawed
because it is premised on an incomplete perspective on the 2008
financial crisis."
At the time one of the industry's best-known funds, Reserve
Primary Fund, failed to maintain the $1 per share value
investors expect and "broke the buck," dragged down by heavy
holdings in the collapsed Lehman Brothers. Another 21 funds
would likely have done the same without support from their
sponsors, the Federal Reserve found in a study this month, and
several government backstops were rushed into place.
Schapiro's SEC had already agreed on rule changes in 2010 to
make the funds more liquid and transparent. Gallagher and
Paredes wrote that the evidence so far suggests those reforms
have been effective, as evidenced by the funds' performance
through the ongoing euro zone crisis and the 2011 U.S. debt
ceiling debate.
They wrote they would consider further reforms and studies
and asked for staff reviews. In particular, they said the agency
should consider what they called "discretionary gating". That
would allow fund boards to restrict redemptions without having
to liquidate funds, as is now required, and not coupled with
buffers.
"Regrettably, the Chairman dismissed this approach," they
wrote, airing out what had been an internal, but long-running,
disagreement.
Jerry Klein, managing director of Treasury Partners, a New
York investment adviser that invests assets in money funds for
corporate clients, said the statement shows there is still room
for the SEC to take further steps.
But it also shows the opposition that other agencies would
face if they tried to encroach on the SEC's oversight of the
funds, Klein said.
Of the two commissioners, Klein said, "They clearly see
money funds as their jurisdiction, and people whose
responsibility it is to regulate banks and other parts of the
financial system should stay in those markets."