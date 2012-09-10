* Treasury left studying matter after SEC reform effort
stalls
* Companies fear changes could destabilize $2.5 trillion
sector
By Ross Kerber
Sept 10 Football fan Christopher Donahue is not
dancing in the end zone.
The Federated Investors Inc chief executive has been
one of the leading critics of tightening rules on money market
mutual funds and was widely seen as scoring a win last month
when the Securities and Exchange Commission abandoned an effort
to further clamp down on the $2.5 trillion money fund industry.
But some regulators worry the sector still poses risks to
the U.S. financial system and further reviews are under way such
as on whether money funds need capital buffers, floating net
asset values, or other changes to make them more resilient.
Donahue said on Monday he does not expect a final resolution to
the debate in Washington any time soon.
"This is an endless playoff series" with no "final Super
Bowl," Donahue said on a webcast from the Barclays 2012 Global
Financial Services Conference in New York.
"There are no victors, there's only surviving until the next
round," he said of the money funds debate.
Donahue also worked in a reference to his hometown
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League team -- who lost
their season opener on Sunday to the Denver Broncos 31-19 -- and
said of the status of the money funds debate: "There will be no
spiking the ball."
Federated Investors, with roughly three-quarters of its
$356 billion of managed assets in money funds, is one of the
largest money fund sponsors and one of the most vocal companies
opposed to more rules after the financial crisis.
Fund executives worry more changes would destabilize the
sector, which plays a central role in financial markets buying
debt. Technically, they got a boost last month when SEC Chairman
Mary Schapiro said she had failed to muster the votes to move
forward with more reforms beyond changes made in 2010 to make
the funds more liquid and transparent.
Schapiro urged other regulators to pick up the ball, such as
the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), chaired by
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner. On Aug. 23, the U.S.
Treasury Department said it was consulting with other agencies.
Officials have said little since then and observers say the FSOC
faces many political and legal hurdles.
Donahue said money funds have faced similar regulatory
uncertainty ever since their rise in the 1970s, when they
emerged as an alternative to traditional bank accounts under
more direct supervision. "We have been in this situation for all
the life of money funds," he said.
Some of the sharpest criticism of the funds has come from
the Federal Reserve. Donahue said one possibility now is that
Fed regulators "do some things behind the curtain," such as
review how much banks rely on financing from money funds that
buy debt. But those steps would not have much impact on money
funds themselves, he said.
"It has been apparent the Fed preferred the SEC to have its
fingerprints on the gun and pull the trigger if money market
funds were to be severely injured," he said.
Meanwhile, it is not clear the council overseen by Geithner
would step in, Donahue said. "You have to question whether FSOC
wants to own the problems" that would be created by changes, he
added.