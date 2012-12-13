By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. risk council on
Thursday discussed potentially using its powers under the 2010
Dodd-Frank law to impose more regulatory oversight on money
market funds, a U.S. Treasury Department spokeswoman said.
The closed-door discussions by the Financial Stability
Oversight Council about ramping up regulation for large funds
comes roughly a month after the panel rolled out a framework of
possible new rules for the $2.6 trillion industry.
The FSOC is a council of regulators chaired by Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and comprised of the country's top
banking and market regulators, including outgoing Securities and
Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro, whose last day at
the agency is Friday.
The panel has broad authority to designate individual funds,
sponsors or advisers as "systemically important."
If large money market funds receive that designation, they
would be subject to stringent supervision by the Federal Reserve
and potential capital requirements.
The industry has broadly opposed the idea of designating
funds and is also opposed to many of the reforms proposed by the
panel.
The FSOC's proposal aims to pressure the SEC to adopt money
fund reforms on its own after a package of reforms championed by
Schapiro failed to win a consensus among her fellow
commissioners and was broadly panned by the industry.
The proposal's regulatory framework largely mirrors the
measures Schapiro had supported, such as capital buffers and
redemption holdbacks, or a move from a stable to a floating net
asset value so that investors would not be spooked by the
prospect of funds "breaking the buck."
FSOC and Schapiro have argued that more reforms are
necessary to repeat a run on funds like that seen in the 2008
financial crisis. During the crisis, heavy exposure to collapsed
investment bank Lehman Brothers caused the net asset value of
the Reserve Primary Fund to fall below $1 per share and "break
the buck."
The FSOC cannot technically force the SEC to adopt any
proposed rules, and the outlook for support among SEC
commissioners is unclear.
Since Schapiro's efforts failed in August, two commissioners
who had been skeptical of her proposal - Republican Daniel
Gallagher and Democrat Luis Aguilar - have both come out and
said they might be able to support a floating net asset value if
certain conditions were met.
However, with Schapiro's departure, the SEC will be split
between two Democrats and two Republicans, potentially making it
even harder to reach a consensus.
A source familiar with FSOC's deliberations said if the SEC
fails to act or if FSOC feels the agency does not sufficiently
attack the problem, then the panel could step in.
Thursday marked Schapiro's last FSOC meeting. At the
meeting, Geithner thanked her for her service, a Treasury
spokeswoman said.
"Mary's dedication and leadership have been instrumental to
the progress made by this Council and by the SEC over the last
few years," he said.