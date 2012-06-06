(Corrects name of data firm in final paragraph)
* Money fund assets level off as retail investors sit tight
* Advisers see few safe alternatives for cash
By Ross Kerber
June 5 The miniscule interest rates being paid
by money market mutual funds are making many investors restless,
but wealth advisers are urging most to stay the course.
Already historically low U.S. short-term interest rates have
dipped even lower in recent weeks as investors fleeing financial
turmoil in Europe have sought safe havens.
But investors have little to fear that rates could turn
negative on money market funds, and alternatives like bank
savings or checking accounts are no more appealing, advisers
said.
"Everything that is stable is crummy," said Douglas Conoway,
managing principal of Wealth Management Group LLC in Rochester,
New York. "There's no place to go."
Conoway's firm invests about 5 percent of its $40 million in
client assets in money funds, the same level as a year ago.
The stability of money funds does not mean investors are
happy with their rates. John T. Boland, president of Maple
Capital Management Inc in Montpelier, Vermont, said clients
often call to complain about low rates, which he said "have
given a whole new meaning to the phrase 'cash drag.'"
But there are not a lot of alternative investments he can
suggest - "which is why we are holding the cash in the first
place!!" Boland wrote in an email.
Low interest rates have already forced fund sponsors to
waive billions of dollars in fees to prevent yields from going
negative. Fund companies have the resources to keep waiving fees
and maintain yields above zero, said Peter Crane, publisher of
Cranedata.com, a website that tracks the industry.
"If they haven't gone negative by now, guess what, they're
not going negative," he said.
By some measures, the pressures on fund companies are easing
despite the safe-haven flood into short-term U.S. government
securities. While rates on Treasury bills declined, rates on
other investments the funds buy such as repurchase agreements
have ticked up.
Big fund sponsors like Fidelity, Federated Investors Inc
and JPMorgan Chase & Co on average waive 45
percent of fund fees, down from 50 percent several months ago,
Crane said.
The desire for safety should be paramount, said Philip
Blancato, chief executive and president of Ladenburg Thalmann
Asset Management in New York. "While there is little yield
available in the market today, we continue to believe safety of
assets is more important than yield," he said.
A few advisers have tried to come up with alternatives to
money funds. In Westport, Connecticut, Gerard Gruber, chief
investment officer of Hayden Wealth Management, said his firm
might suggest a combination of municipal bonds, fixed annuities
or dividend-paying stocks and funds. Only the safest money funds
pass its screens, such as those that invest in government-backed
instruments.
"Our clients are willing to accept a lower money market rate
that invests conservatively than be with one that takes more
risk and has exposure to possible losses," he said.
In Michigan, financial planner Theodore Feight said he has
started replacing money fund holdings with dividend-paying
stocks like those of Intel Corp and Altria Group
. He also has bought high-yield corporate bond
exchange-traded funds.
"Money market rates are just not cutting it anymore," he
said.
Hoping to capture flows, some firms have pitched new
products as money fund alternatives. On a web page about a new
fund, for instance, Pacific Investment Management Co, operator
of the world's biggest bond fund, writes: "PIMCO Short Asset
Investment Fund offers higher income potential than traditional
cash investments. ... Unlike money markets, however, the net
asset value (NAV) of the fund may fluctuate."
Many of the new funds fall into the category of "ultra
short obligation bond funds" tracked by Thomson Reuters' Lipper
unit. Flows to these funds totaled $2.2 billion through the end
of May, on pace to surpass the $3.4 billion they took in for all
of 2011.
Still, that is just a drop in the bucket compared with money
fund assets overall. The funds held $2.55 trillion at May 29,
down from $2.65 trillion at the start of the year, according to
iMo neyNet.
